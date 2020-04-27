Covid-19: Kerala wants economic package from Centre, evacuation of expatriates

Kerala has asked for a financial package from the Centre to deal with the coronavirus situation in the state. (ANI File )

Kerala wants the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus to be lifted in a staggered manner and has asked for an exclusive Covid-19 financial package from the Centre. The southern state, with a large expat population, also wants the central government to expedite their return.

This was conveyed by the state chief secretary who represented the southern state at the chief ministers’ video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the country on Monday.

A government spokesperson said that chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan did not attend the video conference as he had spoken in great detail at the last such meeting with the prime minister. So, this time Tome Jose, Kerala’s chief secretary, attended the meeting and submitted the state’s proposals in writing.

The economic condition in the state is precariously poised and it wants an economic package to overcome this difficult situation, according to the proposal submitted.

Kerala has also asked the central government to hike its borrowing capacity from the present 3% to 5%. The state has been forced to cut its employees’ one-month salary because of the situation arising out of the coronavirus mess, it said.

According to data released by Union health ministry on Monday morning, Kerala has 800 cases of coronavirus infections. These include 458 active infections and four deaths from Covid-19.

Another issue raised at Monday’s video conference was the return of the state’s migrant workers from Middle-East Asian countries.

The southern state, which has a huge migrant population working in the Middle-East, wants the Centre to expedite their evacuation. Among 18 lakh Keralites in the Persian Gulf, there are reports that at least 2 lakh, mainly blue collar workers, women and students, are ready to come back.

Twelve hours after the Kerala government opened a website, on which all those who want to return from abroad would have to register, over a lakh of Kerala diaspora have registered expressing their desire to return, when the airports open, according to news agency IANS.

These registrations are mostly from the various Middle East countries and among it, the maximum registrations are from the UAE, the agency added.

Another proposal on Kerala’s wishlist is Centre’s help in sending stranded migrant workers back to their states. There are at least 3 lakh migrant workers who are living in 10,000 camps in different parts of the state. The state said the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had written to the PM twice to arrange non-stop trains for them but the state is yet to get a reply.