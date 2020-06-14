Covid 19 latest: India’s recovery rate past 50% mark, daily tests cross 1.5 lakh

India’s recovery rate of coronavirus patients has crossed 50% according to the data released by the ministry of health on Sunday, which in terms of numbers translates to 1,62,378 patients cured of Covid-19 so far, including 8,049 recoveries recorded over the past 24 hours.

“Currently, the recovery rate is 50.60%. This indicates that of all the cases of Covid-19, half of them have recovered from the disease,” said an official statement from the ministry.

It added that the healthy recovery rate was a result of “timely case identification” and “proper clinical management”. Currently, 1,49,348 active cases are under medical supervision across the country, it claimed.

The Indian government is constantly enhancing its capacity for testing, an integral component of case identification protocol, with the number of government labs involved in testing rising to 646 and private labs numbers increasing to 247. With this a total of 893 labs in India are currently carrying out testing for Sars-Cov-2 virus. According to the official figures, 1,51,432 samples were tested in the last 24 hours alone taking the total number of samples tested thus far to 56,58,614.

India is currently the fourth worst affected country by the pandemic with 3,20,922 total confirmed cases which is only behind the USA (2,143,177), Brazil (850,796) and Russia (528,964) as per the latest figures available on worldometers.com coronavirus dashboard.

However, the country is faring much better than other worst-hit countries in terms of cases per million of population. India has recorded 234 cases per million of its population, the spread of the disease in other countries has been war greater—US (6,477/million), Brazil (4,004/million), Russia (3,625/million), UK (4,337/million). On the flip side, it could also mean that a large section of India’s population has not been exposed to the disease so far, a possibility also recognised by Indian authorities.

India is also placed much better in terms of numbers of deaths per million of population, which is 7 per million of India’s population currently. Other countries like the US (355/million), Brazil (201/million), Russia (48/million) and UK (614/million), had posted a higher number of deaths in ratio to their population.