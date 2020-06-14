Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Covid 19 latest: India’s recovery rate past 50% mark, daily tests cross 1.5 lakh

Covid 19 latest: India’s recovery rate past 50% mark, daily tests cross 1.5 lakh

India has also scaled up its testing capacity to reach 1.5 lakh a day

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 19:37 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Government has credited case detection protocol and medical management for a healthy recovery rate. (ANI Photo) (ANI Photo/Representative)

India’s recovery rate of coronavirus patients has crossed 50% according to the data released by the ministry of health on Sunday, which in terms of numbers translates to 1,62,378 patients cured of Covid-19 so far, including 8,049 recoveries recorded over the past 24 hours.

“Currently, the recovery rate is 50.60%. This indicates that of all the cases of Covid-19, half of them have recovered from the disease,” said an official statement from the ministry.

It added that the healthy recovery rate was a result of “timely case identification” and “proper clinical management”. Currently, 1,49,348 active cases are under medical supervision across the country, it claimed.

The Indian government is constantly enhancing its capacity for testing, an integral component of case identification protocol, with the number of government labs involved in testing rising to 646 and private labs numbers increasing to 247. With this a total of 893 labs in India are currently carrying out testing for Sars-Cov-2 virus. According to the official figures, 1,51,432 samples were tested in the last 24 hours alone taking the total number of samples tested thus far to 56,58,614.



For Coronavirus Live Updates

India is currently the fourth worst affected country by the pandemic with 3,20,922 total confirmed cases which is only behind the USA (2,143,177), Brazil (850,796) and Russia (528,964) as per the latest figures available on worldometers.com coronavirus dashboard.

However, the country is faring much better than other worst-hit countries in terms of cases per million of population. India has recorded 234 cases per million of its population, the spread of the disease in other countries has been war greater—US (6,477/million), Brazil (4,004/million), Russia (3,625/million), UK (4,337/million). On the flip side, it could also mean that a large section of India’s population has not been exposed to the disease so far, a possibility also recognised by Indian authorities.

India is also placed much better in terms of numbers of deaths per million of population, which is 7 per million of India’s population currently. Other countries like the US (355/million), Brazil (201/million), Russia (48/million) and UK (614/million), had posted a higher number of deaths in ratio to their population.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Stay interstellar’: Sushant’s first Bollywood director pens eulogy
Jun 14, 2020 20:32 IST
RIPSushant: Deepika Padukone emphasises on need for mental health awareness
Jun 14, 2020 20:27 IST
Kerala CM asks PM Modi to arrange Covid-19 tests in embassies for expats
Jun 14, 2020 20:26 IST
26 booked in Ludhiana for vandalising sewerage, water supply pipelines, creating ruckus
Jun 14, 2020 20:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.