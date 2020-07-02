Covid 19 latest: India’s top 15 states with highest recovery rate and numbers

Sections
Rajasthan has the most impressive recovery rate from coronavirus among the large sized states.

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 16:40 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Children are discharged after recovery from the coronavirus infection. (ANI Photo)

While India’s coronavirus cases crossed the 6 lakh mark on Thursday to reach 604,641 cases, a total of 3,59,859 patients have also been declared to have recovered from the disease so far. The government has released data listing the top 15 states/UTs with the highest recovery rate from the infection disease.

Chandigarh tops the list with 82.3% recovery rate, followed by Meghalaya at 80.8% and Rajasthan at 79.6% against the national recovery rate of 59.52%.

Here’s the list of 15 states with the highest recovery rate as a percentage of the total Covid 19 patients registered in the respective territories.

1. Chandigarh – 82.3%



2. Meghalaya- 80.8%

3. Rajasthan- 79.6%

4. Uttarakhand- 78.6%

5. Chhattisgarh- 78.3%

6. Tripura- 78.3%

7. Bihar – 77.5%

8. Mizoram – 76.9%

9. Madhya Pradesh- 76.9%

10. Jharkhand – 76.6 %

11. Odisha – 73.2%

12. Gujarat – 72.3 %

13. Haryana 70.3%

14. Ladakh – 70.1 %

15. Uttar Pradesh - 69.1 %

Gujarat with 24,030 recoveries so far, has registered most in terms of absolute numbers among these 15 states mentioned above, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 16, 629 recoveries, Rajasthan’s 14,574 and Madhya Pradesh’s 10,655 recoveries.

In terms of absolute numbers, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat not only contribute the most Covid 19 positive patients to the national tally, they have also recorded the most number of recoveries in terms of absolute numbers. Here’s the list of top 15 states with most number of recoveries.

1. Maharashtra – 93,154

2. Delhi- 59,992

3. Tamil Nadu- 52,926

4. Gujarat – 24,030

5. Uttar Pradesh - 16,629

6. Rajasthan-- 14,574

7. West Bengal- 12,528

8. Madhya Pradesh -- 10,655

9. Haryana- 10, 499

10. Telangana- 8,082

11. Karnataka- 8,063

12. Bihar – 7,946

13. Andhra Pradesh- 6,988

14. Assam- 5,851

15. Odisha- 5,353

According to the health ministry, presently, there are 2,26,947 active cases in the country.

