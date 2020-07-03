Covid 19 latest: Maharashtra’s record run continues with 6,330 new cases, 198 fatalities

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 34 more coronavirus cases than the previous single-day high of 6,330 recorded on Thursday to create a new unenviable record of daily surge in Covid 19 infections in the state, according to the state health department’s data. The total number of cases in the southern state have reached 1,92,990 with Friday’s tally of 6,364 new cases. 198 deaths due to disease were added on Friday to take the death toll to 8,376. The number of recoveries in the state stand at 1,04,687, while a total of 10,49,277 samples have been tested in the state for the disease.

Mumbai reported fewer new cases than Thursday as the Covid tally for India’s financial capital rose to 82,0741 with 1,338 new coronavirus cases. The total number of deaths registered due to the disease in the city has climbed to 4,762.

Maharashtra had logged 6,330 new infections on Thursday, the first instance of the daily numbers going past the 6,000-mark. The previous high was 5,537 infections recorded just a day before on Wednesday.

