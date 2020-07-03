Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Covid 19 latest: Maharashtra’s record run continues with 6,330 new cases, 198 fatalities

Covid 19 latest: Maharashtra’s record run continues with 6,330 new cases, 198 fatalities

Maharashtra is set to cross 2 lakh cases with Covid tally reaching 1.92 lakhs on Friday

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 20:58 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Health workers are conducting door-to-door screening in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 34 more coronavirus cases than the previous single-day high of 6,330 recorded on Thursday to create a new unenviable record of daily surge in Covid 19 infections in the state, according to the state health department’s data. The total number of cases in the southern state have reached 1,92,990 with Friday’s tally of 6,364 new cases. 198 deaths due to disease were added on Friday to take the death toll to 8,376. The number of recoveries in the state stand at 1,04,687, while a total of 10,49,277 samples have been tested in the state for the disease.

Mumbai reported fewer new cases than Thursday as the Covid tally for India’s financial capital rose to 82,0741 with 1,338 new coronavirus cases. The total number of deaths registered due to the disease in the city has climbed to 4,762.

Maharashtra had logged 6,330 new infections on Thursday, the first instance of the daily numbers going past the 6,000-mark. The previous high was 5,537 infections recorded just a day before on Wednesday.

For Coronavirus Live Updates



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

76 of 188 all-India quota PG seats vacant in 3 medical colleges reverted to Punjab quota
Jul 03, 2020 21:01 IST
Four fresh Covid-19 cases surface in Chandigarh, total climbs to 454
Jul 03, 2020 21:00 IST
PM Modi calls Assam CM, assures all help to tackle flood situation
Jul 03, 2020 20:59 IST
Unfair means in exam: Students facing cases asked to submit details online
Jul 03, 2020 20:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.