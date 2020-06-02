Covid-19 latest: Rajasthan faring best among 10 worst affected states, cites central data

Return of the migrants contributed to the spike in coronavirus cases in Rajasthan over the past month or so. (ANI Photo/representative)

Rajasthan’s tally of coroanvirus cases is moving towards the 10,000 mark with the 171 new Covid-19 positive cases reported on Tuesday taking the total of infected patients in the state to 9,271, however, the government said the rise in cases were now on a decline and highlighted the success of containment efforts in the state citing central data.

Bharatpur saw most number of new positive cases—70-- on Tuesday, followed by 34 in Jaipur, 23 in Jhalawar, 12 in Jodhpur, 10 each in Alwar and Kota, four cases each in Jhunjhunu and Dausa, two in Churu and one each in Dholpur and Tonk. Two Covid-19 deaths were also reported- one each from Bharatpur and Kota-- taking the toll to 201. A total of 6, 267 people have recovered leaving 2,803 active cases.

State health minister Raghu Sharma said Rajasthan’s record on certain Covid-19 management parameters such as active cases, recovery rate and mortality rate were the best among the 10 worst-affected states, according to an analysis done by the centre.

The HT Guide to Coronavirus COVID-19

He added that the steps taken by the state government have been successful in controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

“The graph of positive cases is now declining. The percentage of positive Covid-19 cases is 2.17, the mortality rate is only 2.16 per cent, our recovery rate is 67.59 per cent, which is very good, and the rate of doubling of cases is 18 days as against the national average of 12 days,” he said.

Sharma said currently the health department is conducting 18,250 tests a day which will soon touch 25,000 capacity.

“We have conducted over 4 lakh tests while 35 lakh tests have been done in the entire country. SMS hospital alone has done 1.1 lakh tests,” he said.

Sharma said a large number of active cases in the state are due to the migrants. “There are 2,803 active cases, of which, 2,620 are migrants. So the other active cases are only 183,” he said while referring to the recent surge in positive cases due to return of migrants from outside the state.

For Coronavirus Live Updates

He credited good quarantine facilities in districts and formation of committees to monitor the quarantined in rural areas among major factors that have aided in the containment of the spread of the virus in rural areas.

He said the government is now also focusing on other health programmes such as immunisation, family welfare, mother and child health and other national health programmes so that people’s other healthcare needs are also met and the state’s health index is not adversely impacted.

Sharma said the health department is speeding up chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s dream project ‘Nirogi Rajasthan’.

“In the next 10 days, we will appoint two ‘swasthya mitra’, one man, one woman, in each revenue village of the state. They will be trained to take forward the massive health awareness drive in the state,” he said.

Additional chief secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said one death was reported from but details were awaited.

The total number of those who have recovered is while the active cases are 2803. 2620 migrants have tested positive. The total samples taken in the state is 4,27,120.