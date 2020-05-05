Covid-19 latest: Twenty four test positive in Army’s RR Hospital in Delhi including serving personnel

Sections
Several people in Indian Army’s Research and Referal hospital in Delhi have tested positive for the disease.

Updated: May 05, 2020 15:59 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times New Delhi

All the positive cases have been shifted to the Indian Army’s Base Hospital (REUTERS Photo/Representative)

The Delhi-based Army Hospital (Research and Referral) has reported 24 Covid-19 cases, including some serving personnel, two officials said on Tuesday. All the 24 positive cases are from the hospital’s oncology ward, said one of the officials cited above.

The positive cases include serving and retired personnel and a few of their dependents and all of them have been moved to the army’s Base Hospital in Delhi Cantt, which is dedicated to Covid-19 patients, said the second official.

No healthcare worker has tested positive for Covid-19 yet, the second official said, adding that necessary protocol including contact tracing is being followed.

The single largest episode of coronavirus infection in the Indian military is from the Indian Navy with 26 of its sailors from a key naval base testing positive last month. The sailors were from INS Angre --- a logistics and administrative support base under the Western Naval Command. All the naval cases were traced to a single sailor.



Apart from the Indian military, 45 personnel of Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), 67 personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) and at least 135 troopers from the Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) 31st battalion, have been found positive for the disease.

