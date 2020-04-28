Covid-19 lockdown: 2,700 labourers in 60 buses to reach Punjab from Rajasthan today

The students who arrived in Punjab’s Fazilka from Kota on Monday night. (HT Photo)

As many as 2,700 labourers hailing from Punjab will reach their respective districts from various parts of Rajasthan on Tuesday in 60 buses.

These labourer, belonging to different districts of Punjab, were being ferried from Ratangarh, Mohangarh and Jaisalmer districts of Rajasthan by the state government.

So far, 12 buses have arrived at Gumjal, an inter-state border checkpost in Abohar, a sub-division of Fazilka district. The local health authorities are scanning these labourers before they move forward.

“These labourers includes 1,150 from Fazilka district who along with others were working in various spheres of live but got struck up following imposition of lockdown to fight novel coronavirus in entire nation,” said Arwind Pal Singh Sandhu, deputy commissioner, Fazilka.

“All 60 buses will reach here today only and after due medical screening, their will be allowed to continue their journey till final destinations,” said Sandhu.

Thirty students from Punjab, studying in Rajasthan’s Kota, had arrived in Fazilka on Monday night. Out of these, 13 students who belonged to Fazilka, were allowed to go with an order to follow mandatory “home quarantine” after proper medical screening by the health authorities while rest moved further for their respective destinations.

Eight of the Sikh pilgrims who had recently returned from Maharashtra’s Nanded tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, prompting a decision to quarantine and test all those who are brought to Punjab from there. With this, the infection count in the state has gone up to 330.

Meanwhile, a 63-year-old woman in Patiala died of coronavirus, taking the death tally to 19 in Punjab, an official said.