Covid-19 lockdown 3.0: Large crowds force liquor stores to shut shop in parts of Delhi

Liquor shops in parts of Delhi had to be shut on Monday just hours after lifting shutters. All liquor shops in Delhi’s eastern range were shut down by Delhi Police as customers defied social distancing norms amid Covid-19 lockdown.

“All liquor shops in eastern range that were opened today have been closed as social distancing norms were flouted at those shops,” Alok Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Eastern Range), Delhi, said. Many thronged the shops to purchase liquor on Monday and defied social distancing measures.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, customers outside a liquor store in Delhi were seen lined-up in a queue that stretched for almost a kilometre. Although those in the queue maintained distance among one another, customers kept lining up with the hope to purchase some alcohol.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, in its order last week, stated that “liquor stores and pan shops will be allowed to function in all zones while ensuring a minimum six feet distance (2 gaz ki doori) from each other and ensuring that not more than five persons are present at one time at the shop”.

Similar incidents were reported in other parts of the country as well. Large crowds gathered outside liquor shops across Maharashtra’s Pune city - one of the Covid-19 ‘red’ zones in the state. Long queues outside liquor shops were seen in areas such as Bhandarkar road, Wanawdi, Salunke Vihar and NIBM road area in Pune.

In Karnataka, booze lovers thronged liquor stores hours before shutters went up at several places.

In some areas, customers flocked liquor shops even before day-break and performed “special prayers” with flowers, coconuts, incense sticks, camphor and crackers in front of the stores, news agency PTI reported.