Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Covid-19 lockdown: 376 students from Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh stranded in Rajasthan’s Kota depart for home

Covid-19 lockdown: 376 students from Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh stranded in Rajasthan’s Kota depart for home

The students from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh who were stuck in Kota amid the Covid-19 lockdown left for home in 14 buses on Saturday.

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 15:02 IST

By Aabshar H Quazi, Hindustan Times Kota

Students brought back to Assam in AC sleeper buses from Rajasthan's Kota amid Covid-19 lockdown on Friday. (ANI Photo )

At least 376 students from the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh who were stranded in Rajasthan’s Kota amid the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus departed for home on Saturday, an official said.

One NEET aspirant from Kashmir’s Kupwara, Haris (19) said “We were stuck in Kota for the past one month due to which our parents back home were concerned. Now we are happy that we are returning home”. He thanked the Rajasthan government, Jammu and Kashmir government and their coaching institute in Kota for facilitating the students’ return.

Follow latest updates on coronavirus here

Another NEET aspirant from Kupwara, Ghazi Rasool Batt said “I am relieved on returning home in this Covid-19 crisis”. Sharing his experience on the problems they faced during the lockdown, he said “there was much difference between the food they received prior to and after the lockdown.”

Also read: ‘Strategy must’, Ashok Gehlot to Centre on getting migrant workers home



Since many students from the valley are observing Ramadan fast, they were provided meals by the Allen Career Institute of Kota.



The 14 buses that left from Kota on Saturday carrying the students will cover a distance of around 1000 km to reach the valley.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

“Over 20,000 students from Kota have already returned to their states in buses including those from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Daman and Diu, Dadar and Nagar Haveli, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh,” Divisional Commissioner, Kota, LN Soni said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘How do you enforce lockdown and open shops?’ asks Mamata Banerjee
Apr 27, 2020 20:19 IST
‘Won’t lose a single rupee’: Govt clarifies after cancelling Chinese Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 18:41 IST
At meet with chief ministers, PM Modi’s 5 clear messages on Covid-19 battle
Apr 27, 2020 17:06 IST
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Apr 27, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

Allow opening of small shops, biz and industries, Capt to Shah
Apr 27, 2020 20:28 IST
Bundesliga plan to restart faces increasing opposition
Apr 27, 2020 20:27 IST
Migrant labourers in Hisar get training in utility, repair works
Apr 27, 2020 20:26 IST
Panjab University organises international webinar on advancements in biotechnology
Apr 27, 2020 20:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.