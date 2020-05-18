Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Lockdown 4.0: List of activities that are not allowed in Delhi

Lockdown 4.0: List of activities that are not allowed in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that religious gatherings will remain barred in Delhi till May 31.

Updated: May 18, 2020 18:47 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaks at a press conference over coronavirus situation in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)

In his address on the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that religious gatherings will remain barred in Delhi till May 31.

The chief minister said that barbershops, spa, saloon and restaurants will also be closed amid the fourth phase of the Covid-19 lockdown while public transport like buses and auto rickshaws will be allowed to operate with conditions.

Here is a complete list of activities that are still not allowed in the national capital amid Covid-19 lockdown 4.0.

• Delhi Metro operations will remain suspended.



• Religious places of worship will also not be allowed to open. Religious gatherings shall not be allowed.

• All schools, colleges, coaching and training institutes, among other educational institutes shall remain shut.

• Carpooling or car-sharing will not be allowed for aggregators.

• No movement will be between 7 pm to 7 am except in case of an emergency or for essential services.

• Hotels, cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasium, swimming pools, entertainment parks shall remain shut.

• Barbershops, spas and saloons to remain closed.

•Theatres, movie halls, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls shall also not open amid the fourth phase of the lockdown.

• Restaurants will remain shut for dine-in purposes, can operate kitchen for home delivery.

• Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious or any kind of large gatherings shall not be allowed, the chief minister said.

• Not more than one passenger will be allowed in auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws and cycle-rickshaws.

• For two-wheelers, pillion rider will not be allowed.

• There will be no activity allowed in Covid-19 containment zones.

• Not more than 20 passengers at a time shall be allowed in buses.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

PM reviews preparedness for cyclone Amphan, says ‘praying for everyone’s safety’
May 18, 2020 18:44 IST
Taxis, cabs will operate in Delhi with 2 passengers: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
May 18, 2020 18:40 IST
Rahul Gandhi takes dig at PM Modi on MGNREGA
May 18, 2020 18:37 IST
Stuck in Katra, Nepalese family wants to return home
May 18, 2020 18:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.