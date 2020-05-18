Lockdown 4.0: List of activities that are not allowed in Delhi

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaks at a press conference over coronavirus situation in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)

In his address on the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that religious gatherings will remain barred in Delhi till May 31.

The chief minister said that barbershops, spa, saloon and restaurants will also be closed amid the fourth phase of the Covid-19 lockdown while public transport like buses and auto rickshaws will be allowed to operate with conditions.

Here is a complete list of activities that are still not allowed in the national capital amid Covid-19 lockdown 4.0.

• Delhi Metro operations will remain suspended.

• Religious places of worship will also not be allowed to open. Religious gatherings shall not be allowed.

• All schools, colleges, coaching and training institutes, among other educational institutes shall remain shut.

• Carpooling or car-sharing will not be allowed for aggregators.

• No movement will be between 7 pm to 7 am except in case of an emergency or for essential services.

• Hotels, cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasium, swimming pools, entertainment parks shall remain shut.

• Barbershops, spas and saloons to remain closed.

•Theatres, movie halls, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls shall also not open amid the fourth phase of the lockdown.

• Restaurants will remain shut for dine-in purposes, can operate kitchen for home delivery.

• Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious or any kind of large gatherings shall not be allowed, the chief minister said.

• Not more than one passenger will be allowed in auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws and cycle-rickshaws.

• For two-wheelers, pillion rider will not be allowed.

• There will be no activity allowed in Covid-19 containment zones.

• Not more than 20 passengers at a time shall be allowed in buses.