Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Covid-19: Lockdown imposed in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district

Covid-19: Lockdown imposed in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district

District Magistrate of Jabalpur Bharat Yadav said that essential services, dairy, medical stores, petrol pumps, gas agencies will remain open. General stores, fruit, vegetable shops and private offices shall remain closed.

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 11:33 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Jabalpur

According to the Union ministry of health and family welfare, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh is 25,474, including 7,335 active cases (ANI Photo)

Lockdown to prevent the further spread of Covid-19 will remain imposed in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday.

District Magistrate of Jabalpur Bharat Yadav said that essential services, dairy, medical stores, petrol pumps, gas agencies will remain open. General stores, fruit, vegetable shops and private offices shall remain closed.

The official has informed that vehicles being used for health emergency services will be allowed to operate.

“The movement of two-wheelers and four-wheelers will not be allowed but vehicles being used for essential services, including print and electronic media, shall be allowed but they will have to carry their identity cards,” Yadav said.



“Weddings which were already fixed for July 24th, 25th and 26th will be allowed to be held. Only 20 people (including bride and groom) will be allowed at a wedding,” he added.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the state is 25,474, including 7,335 active cases. While 17,359 cases have been cured/migrated/discharged, the death toll stands at 780.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

US-China tensions jolt yen to one-month high
Jul 24, 2020 12:18 IST
After HC order, Cong calls meeting; assembly session expected soon
Jul 24, 2020 12:06 IST
Ever heard of ‘elephant yoga’? Video shows jumbo giants exercising
Jul 24, 2020 12:03 IST
India needs further economic reforms to attract more investment, says IMF
Jul 24, 2020 12:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.