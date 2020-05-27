Covid-19 lockdown: J-K govt to ease restrictions in Srinagar district in phases

Srinagar DM Shahid Choudhary said that at least 12 zones will have ease in perimeter restrictions like roads, lanes etc., starting May 28, 2020. (Waseem Andrabi / HT File Photo )

The Jammu and Kashmir government is planning to ease restrictions in parts of Srinagar district where the administration feels that Covid-19 cases are not being reported from the past several days.

The district has been under strict lockdown since March 22 and expecting rush on roads just before Eid, authorities had imposed fresh restrictions which also led into altercations between the police and doctors at many places. However, now the administration has decided to gradually ease out some of the restrictions in phases.

Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Shahid Choudhary hinted at easing out the restrictions, starting Thursday.

‘’The District Disaster Managment Authority conducted a comprehensive review of 36 containment zones in Srinagar. At least 12 zones to have ease in perimeter restrictions like roads, lanes etc starting from tomorrow. Zone wise notification/advisories to be issued,’’ he said while thanking people for cooperating during the lockdown period.’’

Srinagar district has recorded 189 coronavirus positive cases so far. Of these, 57 have recovered while the death toll rose to seven on Wednesday with the death of a 55-year-old man in Srinagar .

However, doctors say there has been a decline in the cases in the last two weeks and the fresh cases within the district have been of those who have arrived from different parts of the country.

A senior doctor who is part of the government’s Covid-19 response team, said that things are very much stable in the city and for many days now, no new cases have been reported. “The only thing is that people had to remain vigilant and take proper precautions especially wear face masks and use soap and sanitizers.’’ He said that despite this, Srinagar city is still in a red zone area; however it could turn into orange and green zones. “The officials are working hard and with people’s cooperation, the war against Covid-19 could be won,” the doctor added.

Officials, however, said that restrictions won’t be eased in containment zones and places from where the Covid-19 cases are reported.

In the fourth phase of lockdown, government offices and banks are working in Srinagar, however, there is no public transport plying on the roads and all the schools are shut.

“Srinagar had witnessed a long lockdown soon after article 370 was abrogated by the government on August 5 last year. The city should now get some relaxation. There is no surge in the cases and the situation is quite better compared to a month ago,’’ said Lateef Ahmad who runs a furniture business in theold city.