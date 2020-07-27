Sections
Covid-19 lockdown: MSME relief plan being readied, says Maharashtra industries minister

State industries minister Subhash Desai said the needs of the sector are being studied and the state government plan will definitely help the MSME sector

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 16:02 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Aurangabad

Desai said the state government was working to ensure firms operating outside the jurisdiction of MIDC get subsidy benefits on various purchases which are currently unavailable. (ANI file photo. Representative image)

The Maharashtra government is chalking out a plan to help the MSME sector which has been hit by the economic downturn due to the coronavirus outbreak, state industries minister Subhash Desai said here on Monday.

The needs of the sector are being studied and the state government plan will definitely help the MSME sector, he told PTI.

“Companies are facing the burden of paying salaries during the lockdown when production is almost nil. They have demanded that fixed electricity charges be waived. The scheme being drafted will be as per their needs,” Desai said.

He said the state government was working to ensure firms operating outside the jurisdiction of MIDC get subsidy benefits on various purchases which are currently unavailable.



