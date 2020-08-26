Covid-19 lockdown results in more teens tuning in to radio programmes, targeted ads

After nationwide Covid-19 lockdown there has been a noticeable growth in radio content consumption among teenagers in four metropolitan cities, according to a press release shared by Association of Radio Operators for India.

In Kolkata, there has been a 72 per cent growth in Teen Segment Listenership (TSL) whereas Mumbai has seen a 50 per cent growth in TSL followed by Delhi and Bengaluru, that have seen 35 per cent and 34 per cent increase respectively.

“It may be noted that research by AZ Research PPL in April 2020 for top 6 metros had indicated that 82 per cent of population (22 per cent increase) had tuned in to FM Radio post covid -19 with a significant increase in listening time ( 23 per cent increase) . The research also positioned FM Radio as the most credible media amongst Print, TV and Radio,” the press release said.

The growth in TSL has resulted in a higher per centage of advertisement targeted at teenagers. The significant increases have been in publications/books (438 per cent), music albums (319 per cent), education-other courses (313 per cent), cellular phone service (120 per cent), and educational / vocational training institutes (157 per cent).

“It is not surprising to see that Radio engagement has also grown phenomenally in teen segment, as is has done in all other segments. Teens are the future of India and I am sure that their engagement with Radio will only grow with time, especially as the very active teen segment can listen into radio even while doing most other activities, be it walking, playing, biking or studying. Advertising growth definitely follows growth in listenership and engagement,” said Anurradha Prasad , President of Association of Radio Operators, India.