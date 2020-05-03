Sections
Covid-19 lockdown: Special flight repatriates UK nationals from Amritsar

The UK nationals expressed their gratitude to the Indian citizens and Government of India for helping them while they were stranded here due to coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Updated: May 03, 2020 07:01 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Prashasti Singh, Amritsar

The Qatar Airways flight was scheduled to take off at 2:15 AM from Amritsar. (AP Photo)

Around 270 United Kingdom (UK) nationals left for their country in a special Qatar Airways flight from Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar on Sunday.

The flight was scheduled to take off at 2:15 AM from Amritsar.

Speaking to ANI, Davinder Singh, Volunteer, British High Commission said, “Around 11,000 UK nationals have been repatriated so far around the world out of which 5500 are from Punjab. In the coming days as well UK nationals will be sent back. We would like to thank the Government of India and Airways authorities.”

Before the flight took off, UK nationals here expressed their gratitude to the Indian citizens and Government of India for helping them while they were stranded here due to coronavirus-induced lockdown.



“We came here on March 9 for 2 weeks but our flight was cancelled due to lockdown. We were unable to move out of our house for six weeks. People should obey the lockdown norms,” said Gurbaksh Kaur, UK national.

Another UK national, Rajinder Singh told ANI, “We came here on February 29 for two weeks but later we were stranded here amid lockdown. We did face many problems but people of Punjab supported us and loved us during this crisis.”

Another special flight airlifted 271 UK nationals from Amritsar yesterday.

