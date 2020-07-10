Sections
Home / India News / Covid-19 lockdown won’t impact three-month cheque validity, rules Supreme Court

Covid-19 lockdown won’t impact three-month cheque validity, rules Supreme Court

The court noted that all banking systems across the country follow this prescribed period and there is no need to interfere with the same.

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 14:06 IST

By Thomas Abraham | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Supreme Court was hearing a petition seeking extension of validity of cheques. (Amal KS/HT File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Friday said that Covid-19 lockdown will not impact the three-month period of validity of the cheques.

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde, was considering request of extension of timelines under various laws.

When the question came on extension of three-month period of validity of cheques, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) informed the court that the same should not be done as it would impact banking activities.

The bench, also comprising Justices R Subhash Reddy and AS Bopanna, accepted RBI suggestion and kept the three-month validity period of cheque intact.



The RBI has fixed validity period of cheque under Section 35A of the Banking Regulation Act. The court noted that all banking systems across the country follow this prescribed period and there is no need to interfere with the same.

The central government ordered starting economic activities in the country after an over two-month-long lockdown in phases. While the first phase of relaxtion, called Unlock 1, began on June 1, the second of the three phases came into force from July 1.

Though considerble relaxations have been given by the government in Unlock 2, theare are no concessions for containment zones. The government advisory said that lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the containment zones till July 31. Within the containment zones, strict perimeter control will be maintained and only essential activities are allowed.

