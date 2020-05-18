Sections
Covid-19: Maharashtra govt to issue fresh lockdown guidelines soon

The Centre has directed the state government to take a call on the delineation of the existing zones – red, orange, and green – for better monitoring and prevent the spread of the viral outbreak.

Updated: May 18, 2020 12:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai Maharashtra

Despite Centre’s order, Maharashtra government may not allow public transport for inter or intrastate movements. (HT Photo/ Pratik Chorge)

Maharashtra government will announce on Monday its own set of guidelines for easing lockdown restrictions, which were imposed since end-March, to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

The state government will make the announcement after the Centre decided to impose lockdown 4:0 from Monday, which will be enforced till May 31 in Covid-19 hotspots.

The state government is expected to direct the municipal commissioners and district collectors to limit the containment zones and open up the rest of the area.



“State chief secretary Ajoy Mehta held a meeting with the Union cabinet secretary after the Centre issued its notification on Sunday evening. A new set of guidelines will be announced on Monday. The state government is in favour of opening up more commercial activities in all three zones. The local authorities have been asked to restructure containment zones, where lockdown restrictions will be strictly followed,” said an official privy to the developments.

The state government, however, may not allow public transport for inter or intrastate movements, despite the Centre’s order.

“District boundaries will remain closed across the zones while allowing more activities within districts. Though public transport has been allowed by the Centre, the movements between districts or outside the state could lead to a surge in Covid-19 positive cases,” the official said.

The state government is also planning to deploy the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in the containment zones for better monitoring of the restrictions. Of the 20 companies of CAPF approved by the Centre, nine have been deployed in Mumbai, Pune, Amravati, Malegaon, and Aurangabad.

“Commercial and other activities outside containment zones need to be allowed for the economic revival. At present, the containment zones are spread over a few kilometres, which could be brought down to smaller areas and the curbs can be lifted in the rest. However, restrictions within the containment zones will become stricter,” said former chief minister Ashok Chavan.

