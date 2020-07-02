Covid 19: Maharashtra creates another daily record with 6,330 new cases, tally at 1,86,626

Maharashtra has to enforce hard lockdown in several areas to contain the spread of coronavirus (PTI Photo)

The state of Maharashtra created yet another daily record for coronavirus cases with 6,330 new infections registered on Thursday taking the total number of positive cases registered so far to 1,86,626. Thursday’s health bulletin also attributed 125 deaths to the disease taking the state death toll to 8,178. Maharashtra’s previous highest single-day spike in Covid cases was registered on Wednesday, when 5,537 new infections were added to the tally.

Out of the 125 deaths, 110 took place in the last 48 hours, while the remaining have been reconciled as Covid-19 fatalities after audit of deaths, taken place previously, by the state authorities.

However, in a good news, a record 8,018 Covid patients were declared to have been cured from the disease taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 1,01,172.

Mumbai has contributed little less than half of all Maharashtra cases with its tally rising to 80,262 after the addition of 1,554 new cases on Thursday. It also recorded 57 new deaths in the last 24 hours to take the death toll to 4,686.

Mumbai’s Covid tally past 80,000 mark with 1.5k new cases, Dharavi added only 19

A total of 10,20,368 samples have been tested so far in the entire state of Maharashtra.

Maharashtra is nearing 2 lakh cases, which would be little less than a third of India’s tally of 6,04,641cases as on Thursday. 19,148 new coronavirus infections were reported in the last 24 hours nationally taking the count beyond 6 lakh mark.

With 434 deaths reported, the national death toll due to the disease has gone up to 17,834.

Maharashtra, however, is also among the top 15 states in terms of absolute numbers of recoveries so far. Maharashtra tops the chart with 93,154 recoveries followed by Delhi’s 59,992 and Tamil Nadu’s 52,926.

Gujarat with 24,030, Uttar Pradesh with 16,629 and Rajasthan with 14,574, are the following three states on the list.