Covid-19: Maharashtra likely to touch 10,000 mark by April 30; state count climbs to 8,590

With Covid-19 cases rising in Maharashtra, the number of patients who have recovered so far also jumped to 1,282 as 94 patients recovered on Monday. (SANCHIT KHANNA/HT PHOTO.)

Going by the rise in the number of new Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra is likely to touch the 10,000 mark by Thursday (April 30). The case count has already breached the 8000 mark and on Monday it mounted to 8,590 after 522 new cases were registered.

On an average, the state is getting almost 500 new cases on a daily basis since April 19. In the last nine days (since April 19), it has recorded 4,946 new cases, which indicates that there has been a steady rise in the total number, officials said.

Maharashtra took 30 days to cross 1000 cases on April 7, but going by the average number of fresh cases it is likely to reach the 10,000 mark in only 23 days. It crossed the 2,000 mark in six days on April 13. From 2000 to 4000 cases it took six days on April 19 and from 4000 to 6000 cases it took only four days (April 23).

The trend shows that Monday was also the 24th consecutive day when the number of new cases in the state was in three digits. This is the reason most of the cases - 8292 – have been registered in April alone.

On Monday, the state also completed 35 days of lockdown that was imposed on midnight of March 23, a day before the nationwide lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was partially lifted on April 20 in areas where there are no cases or cases are minimal in number.

In Mumbai, the case count went up to 5,776 as 369 new cases registered in a day.

However, officials said that the situation is still under control as most of the new cases are from traced contacts. “We can say that the situation is under control as we are aggressively doing contact tracing and most of the new cases are those who have been traced following detection of positive Covid-19 cases,” said Dr Tatyarao Lahane, director, Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER).

“It is true that we were expecting a decline in cases from April 21 which is not happening but the rise is also not exponential and now we will have to wait for another incubation cycle of 14 days, which is ending on May 3, before reaching any conclusion,” Dr Lahane said.

The two 14-day cycles of incubation period of infection was completed on April 20. It had begun from March 22 when international traffic was stopped.

So far, the health department has conducted 1,21,562 tests at various public and private facilities across Maharashtra. Of them 1,12,552 people tested negative.

The death toll in the state also touched 369 as 27 deaths were registered on Monday. Of them, 15 are in Mumbai, six in Amravati, four in Pune and one each in Jalgaon and Aurangabad. With this, the death toll in Mumbai also increased to 219.

Of the 27 deaths, 22 patients had co-morbidity conditions. Of them, one was affected with HIV and another was suffering with cancer, said health officials.

The mortality rate of the state has significantly dropped to 4.24% (342 deaths till Sunday) from 7.41% (148 cases) on April 13. However, it continues to be higher than the national mortality rate of 3.13% till Sunday, states the data of the state medical education department.

As Covid-19 cases are rising, the number of patients who have recovered so far also jumped to 1,282 as 94 positive patients recovered on Monday.

State health minister Rajesh Tope said that the state is prepared for any situation. “We have set up 1677 Covid-19 dedicated hospitals where 1,76,357 isolated beds and 7,248 ICU beds are available. These hospitals are divided into three categories between asymptotic, mild and serious cases. We have around 3000 ventilators, around 80,000 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and 2.82 lakh N95 masks,” he said.

.Maharashtra, currently, has 572 active containment zones. Around 7,861 survey teams comprising doctors and assisting staff have screened more than 32.28 lakh people for the coronavirus infection.

It has also kept 9399 suspected patients at government quarantine facilities while 1,45,677 are home quarantined, state health officials said.

Meanwhile, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Monday appointed four IAS officers - Anil Kawade, cooperation commissioner, Saurabh Rao, sugar commissioner, Sachindra Pratap Singh, animal husbandry commissioner and Kaustubh Diwegaonkar, director, Ground Water Survey and Development Agency (GSDA), who will help in planning preventive measures and their implementation to contain the coronavirus cases in Pune, where 1027 cases have been registered so far.

The state government has also allocated a sum of Rs 1275.25 crore to distribute among the poor, weak, deprived, widows and handicapped section of society who are beneficiaries under many government welfare schemes. The beneficiaries will get advance pay of three months considering lockdown restrictions which led to loss of income. Rs 130 crore has been received from the Centre whereas the rest of the amount will be paid from the state exchequer, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said.