Covid-19: Maharashtra Police death toll reaches 100 after two policemen die in Mumbai and Thane

Maharashtra Police’s coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-related death toll reached 100 on Thursday after two more personnel – one each from Mumbai and Thane city ­– succumbed to the viral outbreak.

The state police department had also recorded 138 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as the tally rose to 9,066.

Mumbai Police’s head constable Bharat Laxman Patil (56) from Navghar police station had died of Covid-19 at Bandra’s Gurunanak hospital at 1.10pm on Tuesday (July 28).

Patil was diabetic and was undergoing treatment at the hospital for the past 19 days, when he initially showed symptoms for Covid-19.

He lived in Dombivali with his wife and two sons.

“He was posted as a special writer and was coming to the office twice a week. He is suspected to have contracted SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19, from one of his colleagues,” said a constable, who was a close friend of Patil.

Many personnel from Navghar police station has tested Covid-19 positive following a spike in viral outbreak cases in the Mulund area, the constable added.

Dilip Ramchandra Bagul (39), who was attached to the Vishnu Nagar police station in Thane city, also died of Covid-19 on Tuesday.

RN Mungekar, a senior inspector at Vishnu Nagar police station, said that Bagul was coming to work regularly until he was admitted to a hospital on July 25 after he complained of difficulty in breathing and stomach pain.

He died at MX Hospital in Dombivali.

“It’s not clear how he (Bagul) contracted the disease,” Mungekar said.

He lived at Kopar near Dombivali with his wife and two children.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Bandra division, Mumbai Police, Dattatray Bhargude, and three of his staff have also tested Covid-19 positive.

Maharashtra Police’s 864 personnel have found to be infected by the pathogen in the past five days and seven have died of the viral infection during the same period.

Altogether, 9,096 Maharashtra Police personnel have tested Covid-19 positive to date, including 937 officers.

Vinayak Deshmukh, assistant inspector general (law and order), Maharashtra Police, said 7,084 police personnel have recovered from their viral infection.

Mumbai Police authorities have initiated mass rapid antigen detection (RAD) tests for personnel in the 44-55 age group for early detection of the viral strain.

The RAD tests were conducted among 3,466 police personnel, of whom 77 tested Covid-19 positive earlier this week.

Data showed, 3,800 Mumbai police personnel has been found to be infected, and 55 have died of the contagion.

Mumbai Police’s mortality rate is at 1.34%, as compared to the city’s at 5.83%, according to an internal report prepared by Maharashtra Police in early July.

Mumbai Police’s serious and deceased category accounted for 88% and 82% of the personnel, respectively, who were above 50 years old, the report stated.

Naval Bajaj, joint commissioner (administration), Mumbai Police, and also the nodal officer designated by the Maharashtra government for Covid-19 management for the city’s police force, has compiled the report.

Mumbai Police comprises over 45,000 personnel.

