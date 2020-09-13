Covid-19: Maharashtra positivity rate over 20%

The positivity rate for Maharashtra continues to rise with the spike in the number of Covid-19 positive cases in the state.

Positivity test is an indicator of the prevalence of Covid-19 infection in the community. Positivity rate reflects the proportion of people who test positive among those who are tested. On Saturday, the positivity rate stood at 20.09% till now; 1,037,765 people tested positive of the 5,164,840 tested so far. On Friday, it stood at 20% with 1,015,681 people testing positive of the 5,072,521 tested. On Thursday, the positivity rate was 19.9 % as the number of positive stood at 990,795 of the total 4,974,558. On Wednesday, the positivity rate was 19.81 % as there were 937,349 positive cases of the total 4,883,006 tested.

Also read: For fourth consecutive day, India’s daily Covid-19 numbers hover around 95,000

According to health expert Dr Ameet Mandot, this points at fatigue setting in. “People are becoming casual and are not taking adequate precautions, like wearing masks or observing social distance. It has been over five months of lockdown and people are tired,” said Mandot. “The government needs to spread awareness and start campaigns to drive home the point that Covid-19 is still present and adequate care needs to be taken,” he added.

The number of daily positive cases in the state has also seen a spike with 22,084 cases reported on Saturday. On Friday, Thursday and Wednesday, the figure stood at 24,886, 23,446 and 23,816 positive cases respectively.

Ever since the state government started the unlock process, ‘Mission Begin Again’, from June 3, there has been a surge of Covid-19 cases. The government has been cautious in opening and till now has not allowed some places, like religious places and restaurants, to open. Even the local trains services have been restricted for the government and health sector employees.