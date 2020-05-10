Sections
Home / India News / Covid-19: Maharashtra’s highest spike of 1,278 takes tally past 22,000

Covid-19: Maharashtra’s highest spike of 1,278 takes tally past 22,000

Maharashtras also has the highest number of Covid-19 casualties at 832.

Updated: May 11, 2020 01:13 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Doctors and BMC workers screen residents in Mumbai’s Dharavi for Covid-19 on Sunday. (Pramod Thakur/HT PHOTO)

Maharashtra recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases on a single day at 1,278 on Sunday as the tally in the state jumped to 22,171, the state health department said.

Maharashtra’s tally is almost thrice of Gujarat, the state with the second highest number of Covid-19 infections at close to 8,000.

It also recorded the highest casualties in a single day with 53 deaths that took the number of fatalities in the state to 832.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage.



Nineteen of Sunday’s casualties were in Mumbai, five each from Pune and Jalgaon, three in Dhule, and one each in Vasai Virar, Pimpri Chinchwad, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Nandurbar, Solapur.



A total of 4,199 people have been discharged 4,199.The number of active cases in the state is 17,140 while 2,38,766 have been tested so far.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Security forces on red alert ahead of terror bombing threat in Kashmir
May 10, 2020 22:48 IST
Passenger train ops to resume from Tuesday; online booking begins today
May 11, 2020 00:43 IST
Saifullah Mir aka Ghazi Haider, 26, is Hizbul’s new face of terror in Kashmir
May 10, 2020 23:24 IST
Karnataka sees biggest single day jump with 54 new Covid-19 cases
May 10, 2020 20:09 IST

latest news

Nine buses ferried migrants from Thane to MP border
May 11, 2020 01:36 IST
Poonam Pandey, friend booked for lockdown violation
May 11, 2020 01:13 IST
DRDO develops devices to sanitise phones, currency notes
May 11, 2020 01:07 IST
‘All of India praying for our former PM’: Leaders wish Manmohan Singh speedy recovery
May 11, 2020 00:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.