Covid-19: More than 60 envoys in Hyderabad to visit vaccine facilities

More than 60 heads of foreign missions travelled to Hyderabad on Wednesday to visit two biotech companies working on Covid-19 vaccines as part of India’s efforts to develop partnerships for the manufacture and delivery of vaccines.

The visit by diplomats to the facilities of Bharat Biotech and Biological E is a follow-up to the November 6 briefing for diplomatic corps in New Delhi on trials of vaccines underway in the country and efforts to manufacture and deliver the doses.

The diplomats, who flew to the southern city in a special Air India flight with all Covid-19-related precautions, were drawn from different parts of the world. Besides representatives of countries in the region such as Afghanistan and Bhutan, the group included South Korean envoy Shin Bong-kil and heads of mission of African countries.

“More than 60 heads of missions are being taken to leading biotech companies in Hyderabad. This is the first such visit and it will be followed by trips to facilities in other cities,” a person familiar with planning for the visit said.

Others familiar with developments said India has been contributing significantly to global efforts against the Covid-19 pandemic and there is a lot of interest in India’s vaccine development and manufacturing efforts.

“India is the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis,” the person cited above said.

Also read | 32,080 new cases push India’s Covid-19 tally over 9.73 mn; recoveries above 9.21 mn

Bharat Biotech recently started phase-III trials for Covaxin, which is India’s first vaccine candidate against Covid-19. Covaxin seems to have been largely safe and significantly triggered the immune response needed to fight off the infection, according to officials.

Covaxin was developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) - National Institute of Virology (NIV) using inactivated Sars-Cov-2, the virus that causes Covid-19.

Biological E’s vaccine candidate is set to start early phases I and II trials.

The November 6 briefing, led by foreign secretary Harsh Shringla, was attended by envoys and senior members of the diplomatic corps. Niti Aayog member VK Paul, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan and other senior officials were part of the briefing, which was one of the key Covid-19-related interactions handled by the external affairs ministry.

Given India’s position as the world’s largest manufacturer of vaccines, many countries, especially developing nations, are looking to New Delhi for a helping hand with the doses. Amid the pandemic, India had rushed essential medicines and equipment to some 150 countries around the world.

India is looking for partners to co-produce vaccines so that they can be manufactured faster and distributed on a larger scale. New Delhi could offer free supply or trial partnerships to South Asian, European, West Asian, African and Latin American countries for the vaccine to ensure they can adequately protect their populations from Covid-19.