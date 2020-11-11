Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Covid-19 mortality rate in Maharashtra drops in last two weeks

Covid-19 mortality rate in Maharashtra drops in last two weeks

Maharashtra’s weekly case fatality rate (CFR) which ranged between 2.51 and 2.67 for the first three weeks in October has fallen to 2.15 in the last two weeks.

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 12:31 IST

By Surendra P Gangan, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Healthcare workers during a Covid-19 screening and swab test at Samta Nagar police station,Kandivali (E) in Mumbai . (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

Along with the steady fall in the daily caseload, positivity rate and improvement in the recovery rate, the weekly case fatality rate (CFR) of the Covid-19 cases has declined over the last five weeks in Maharashtra, the health department said.

The weekly CFR which ranged between 2.51 and 2.67 for the first three weeks in October has fallen to 2.15 in the last two weeks.

Maharashtra’s overall CFR, which was 2.63% is second highest in the country after Punjab (3.14%) and much above national rate of 1.48%. Though the national rate has been steadily coming down, Maharashtra’s CFR hovered around 2.64% for the last six weeks.

The weekly CFR had increased to 2.51% in the first week of October (Sept 30-Oct 6), 2.54% in the second week (Oct 7-13) and 2.67 in the third week (Oct 14-20). It had dropped to lowest to 1.84 for two weeks (August 29 to September 13) only to rise thereafter. Again, it dropped to 2.03 last week (Oct 28 to Nov 3) and 2.28% this week (Nov 4-10).

The state authorities have attributed the high CFR also to the transparency the state has been maintaining in caseload and the mortality rate. “If you compare the caseload and the fatality rate, Maharashtra leads the chart also because of the transparency we maintain. In many states in northern India and some of the neighbouring states, they have underreported the cases. They have not been conducting tests in the proportion of the spread of infection. It results in a low number of cases and in turn the mortality rate,” said a state health officer on the condition of anonymity.

Dr Avinash Supe, head of the state death audit committee, said, “We have been able to bring CFR down through early detection and high testing, but it will remain hovering around 2% because of the age factor and the morbidities among the patients. We have suggested that the government conduct a death audit in each of the hospitals and also divisional scrutiny to explore reasons for high rates in any particular hospital. We have also suggested training and expert clinical advice to the doctors in rural areas through tele communication to avoid the deaths.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Nitish to be CM, no confusion’: Sushil Modi after NDA win in Bihar polls
Nov 11, 2020 13:20 IST
Arnab bail plea hearing: ‘Power to re-investigate wrongly used’, SC told
Nov 11, 2020 12:38 IST
Bihar Election 2020: Chirag’s gambit fails as Nitish prevails after a bruising battle
Nov 11, 2020 12:47 IST
America is back, Biden tells world leaders
Nov 11, 2020 12:29 IST

latest news

Looking for a Diwali gift? Opt for this unique health insurance card!
Nov 11, 2020 13:29 IST
TN Health Minister to sue opposition leader Stalin for defamation
Nov 11, 2020 13:27 IST
HC questions AAP govt about not writing to CCRH for clinical trial of homeopathic meds
Nov 11, 2020 13:18 IST
Singapore, Hong Kong to resume flights with special air travel bubble
Nov 11, 2020 13:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.