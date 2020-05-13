Sections
Home / India News / Covid-19: Nagaland to pay Rs 10,000 to those who opt not to return

Covid-19: Nagaland to pay Rs 10,000 to those who opt not to return

The one-time assistance would be given to those people from Nagaland who are currently staying in other states of the country including Sikkim. Those stranded in other north eastern states are not included in the scheme.

Updated: May 13, 2020 22:25 IST

By Utpal Parashar | Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times Guwahati

The Nagaland government wants its people who are outside the state not to return home now. (PTI)

In a bid to stave off Covid-19, the Nagaland government has decided to provide financial assistance of Rs 10,000 each to its residents who wish to stay where they are at present.

According to officials, the one-time assistance would be provided to those people from Nagaland who are currently staying in other states of the country including Sikkim. Those stranded in other north eastern states are not included in the scheme.

The facility can be availed only by those persons who had earlier registered themselves by filling a form at the website launched by the state government for stranded people.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage.



Nearly 18,000 people from Nagaland had registered themselves at the website, (launched on May 7) before the registrations closed on May 11.



“Those seeking to avail the financial assistance should visit the website https://iamstranded.nagaland.gov.in and fill up and submit the necessary form,” said an official.

Applicants need to have valid Aadhar card, bank passbook, indigenous inhabitant certificate or birth certificate issued by the Nagaland government to be eligible to claim the financial assistance.

Online applications have opened from 7:00 pm on Wednesday and will continue till 7:00 pm on May 16.

Earlier, the Nagaland government had provided Rs 4,000 each to persons from the state working outside, Rs 3,000 each to students based in other states and Rs 20,000 each to patients stranded due to the lockdown.

Nagaland has not recorded any positive Covid-19 case till date. The lone patient from the state had been clubbed with Assam’s tally as he was tested in Guwahati and was treated in the Guwahati Medical College Hospital.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Thank you, says Modi to PM CARES donors; earmarks Rs 3,100 cr for Covid-19
May 13, 2020 21:22 IST
Railways allows issue of tickets to wait-listed passengers, may run more trains
May 13, 2020 22:56 IST
FM announces boost to MSMEs; EPF support to workers, businesses: 10 points
May 13, 2020 19:39 IST
‘First state to work on this’: Facing flak for Covid handling, Mamata looks for a turnaround
May 13, 2020 21:00 IST

latest news

India’s jute production records loss of Rs 1250 cr; mills may demand relief from Centre
May 13, 2020 22:51 IST
Karnataka governor has returned contentious APMC amendment ordinance,claim officials
May 13, 2020 22:49 IST
Deadlock over chief secy deepens as Cong leaders press for probe
May 13, 2020 22:46 IST
After China, BRICS bank loans $1 billion to India to fight Covid-19 pandemic
May 13, 2020 22:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.