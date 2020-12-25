Covid-19 negative certificate must for Sabarimala pilgrims from tomorrow

Devotees wait in queues inside the premises of the Sabarimala temple in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala in this file photo. (Reuters )

Devotees planning to visit the hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa in Sabarimala of Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district will have to carry a certificate declaring them free of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which manages the temple, has said.

TDB president N Vasu said the Reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test certificate, taken not more than 48 hours before their visit to the temple, is must for pilgrims from Saturday, December 26. “In view of the Makaravilakku festival season from December 31 to January 19, 2021, devotees who do not have an RT-PCR-negative certificate will not be allowed to climb the hill,” the board president has said.

The temple will remain closed after the Mandala puja on December 26 and reopen for the Makaravilakku puja on December 31.

Here is what you need to know:

1. The decision was taken in the backdrop of a recent directive by Kerala High Court, which has raised the number of pilgrims permissible daily to 5,000 from 2,000.

2. Pilgrims will have to register online before visiting the temple as usual. The online booking will be done on a first-come-first-served basis.

3. All pilgrims will have to adhere to the Covid-19 protocol mandatorily. Authorities will keep strict vigil that social distancing of at least six feet is being maintained and masks are being properly worn.

4. TDB authorities have limited to 100 the number of people taking part in the three-day procession carrying the Thiruvabharanam to be adorned on the idol of Lord Ayyappa during the Makaravilakku ceremony.

5. The receptions to the procession at various points en route to Sabarimala have been cancelled, TDB said.

6. All officials on duty at Sabarimala should also undergo the RT-PCR tests according to the revised guidelines issued on December 15.

7. The state’s health department has intensified the antigen testing in Sabarimala and its base camps to check the possible spread of the viral infection in view of the increase in the number of permitted pilgrims at the hill shrine.

8.The temple would be closed on January 20 after the Makaravilakku ritual on January 14, marking the end of the season. It is the first annual pilgrimage season at the hill temple after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

