Covid-19 negative report mandatory for teachers and students ahead of opening of colleges in Karnataka

In view of the reopening of colleges, the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Pankaj Kumar Pandey passed the order making RT-PCR test report mandatory.

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 19:45 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, Bengaluru

Pandey instructed the health staff to collect the samples from teachers, students and non- teaching staff of both colleges and hostels, without any delays and facilitate quick testing. (AFP)

A Covid-19 RT-PCR negative test report will be mandatory for all the teachers, students and non-teaching staff with the Karnataka Government deciding to reopen the degree, medical and engineering colleges.

After eight months of Covid-19 induced lockdown, the Karnataka government has decided to start the degree, engineering and diploma colleges from November 17 and Medical, nursing, AYUSH and paramedical colleges from December 1.

In view of the reopening of colleges, the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Pankaj Kumar Pandey passed the order making RT-PCR test report mandatory.

“As per SoP issued from Government of Karnataka, all teachers, students and non-teaching staff members of colleges and hostels shall produce a Covid-19 RT-PCR negative test report, which is done within 72 hours before the day of joining,” the order said.



Pandey instructed the health staff to collect the samples from teachers, students and non- teaching staff of both colleges and hostels, without any delays and facilitate quick testing.

He directed all the labs to carry out testing of these samples through pooled (1:5) testing process and upload the results on 1CMR portal immediately.

Deputy Commissioners of all districts and the Special Commissioner (Health) of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike have been asked to monitor and ensure the testing is carried out in a smooth manner.

Pandey said the test results will be sent by SMS to registered mobile numbers in ICMR portal.

It can also be accessed by visiting www.covidwar.

karnataka.goV.in/servicel, for lab reports, he added.

