Covid-19 cases in Delhi breach 5,000-mark, death toll at 64

A deserted view of Rajpath during lockdown, in New Delhi, India on Sunday, May 03, 2020. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

The number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi crossed the 5,000 mark after 206 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the Delhi government said Tuesday night.

The total number of positive cases now stands at 5,104. There was no casualty in the last 24 hours and the death toll remained at 64.

There are currently 3,572 active cases while 1,468 people have recovered.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government announced that two more zones have been taken off the containment list. The total number of containment zones in the national capital is now 88. At its highest, there were 100 containment zones in the national capital.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Delhi government raised the value added tax (VAT) on petrol from 27% to 30%, and on diesel from 16.75 % to 30% affecting the price of auto fuels in the Capital.

That decision raised petrol prices by Rs 1.67 per litre and diesel by Rs 7.10 per litre.

A day earlier the Delhi government had slapped a “corona fee” on alcohol which was 70% of the maximum retail of all categories of liquor.