Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Covid-19: Only women, no children allowed in Mumbai’s local trains

Covid-19: Only women, no children allowed in Mumbai’s local trains

The decision came after it was noticed that a large number of women passengers were seen travelling with children in the trains.

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 17:55 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Mallika Soni, Asian News International

Amid a continued surge of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, the Railways reiterated that children will not be allowed on local trains and only women will be allowed to board these. (ANI)

Amid a continued surge of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, the Railways today reiterated that children will not be allowed on local trains and only women will be allowed to board these.

“Railway Board has only permitted the ladies passengers to travel in local trains during the stipulated hours over Mumbai Metropolitan region,” the directive issued by DRM/MMCT stated.

The decision came after it was noticed that a large number of women passengers were seen travelling with children in the trains.

“Railway Board has only permitted the ladies passengers to travel in local trains during the stipulated hours over Mumbai Metropolitan region. However, it has been noticed that women passengers are travelling with their children,” DRM Mumbai Central, WR said in a tweet.



 

Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel will be deployed at each entry gate of stations to stop women who are with children to board the local trains.

“In view of the above, it is once again reiterated that only ladies are allowed during the timing stipulated and not children. Hence it is requested to depute RPF at each entry gate and issue necessary instructions to restrict the entry of the children at the entrance itself,” another tweet mentioned.

The Maharashtra government earlier in October had permitted all women to travel by the local trains under the ‘Begin Again’ Mission.

Maharashtra continued to witness a significant uptick in Covid-19 cases, with the state reporting 6,406 fresh cases on Thursday to take the Covid-19 case tally to 18,02,365.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India’s GDP in September quarter contracts 7.5%: Govt data
Nov 27, 2020 17:58 IST
Farmers enter Delhi via Tikri border, told to demonstrate at Burari ground
Nov 27, 2020 16:57 IST
Mehbooba Mufti not under house arrest, asked to defer Pulwama visit: Police
Nov 27, 2020 17:55 IST
Rahul Gandhi targets Centre, says it has to accept farmers’ demands
Nov 27, 2020 17:56 IST

latest news

‘Diamond rush’ in Nagaland village, govt deputes geologists to investigate
Nov 27, 2020 17:57 IST
Finch, Smith star as Australia crush Kohli’s India in Sydney
Nov 27, 2020 17:58 IST
Cut! Films that get preachy defeat their very purpose, says Anupama Chopra
Nov 27, 2020 17:56 IST
Covid-19: Only women, no children allowed in Mumbai’s local trains
Nov 27, 2020 17:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.