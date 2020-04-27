Covid-19: Over a lakh Keralites, mostly from Middle-East, register to return home

Sections
This new facility was opened by the Kerala government, after the Centre, following the numerous requests from several quarters decided to take a positive step.

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 15:08 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, Thiruvananthapuram

Doctors participate in a a mock drill to deal with Covid-19 situation in Kochi. The state government has made arrangements in hostels, hotels, halls, private hospitals to accommodate its diaspora that wants to return to the state amid the ongoing Covid-19 crisis (ANI File )

Twelve hours after the Kerala government opened a website, on which all those who want to return from abroad would have to register, over a lakh of Kerala diaspora have registered expressing their desire to return, when the airports open.

These registrations are mostly from the various Middle East countries and among it, the maximum registrations are from the UAE.

The registration has to be done on www.norkaroots.org, of the state-run Norka-Roots, the official body of diaspora.

The Union Cabinet Secretary a few days back asked the various state-chief secretaries about the arrangements and the manner in which the returning diaspora would be taken care of.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had informed the efforts of Kerala were praised by the Cabinet secretary and asked other states to follow the way Kerala has done.

Vijayan also pointed out that all arrangements were ready at the four Kerala airports.

Those arriving will be screened. While those with no Covid-19 symptoms will be allowed to go for home isolation, others will be quarantined under the present medical guidelines.

According to the state government, various hostels, hotels, halls, private hospitals with accommodation facilities as well as floating houseboats at Alappuzha are ready to house them.

While many of these coronavirus care centres would be operated for free, those wishing better facilities and comfort will have to pay.

Of an estimated 2.5 million non-resident Keralites, 90 per cent of them are in the Middle East countries, three to five lakh are likely to return after the revival of air services.

