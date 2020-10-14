Covid-19: Oxford vaccine phase 3 trial results to be out by December

Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine phase three results are likely to be released by December (AP photo)

The results of phase three of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine could be available by November-end or early December, the Niti Aayog announced on Tuesday.

“Serum is conducting Phase-3 trials as part of international trials in India, and the progress is on track. Results are expected by November or early December,” Niti Aayog member Dr V K Paul said.

Meanwhile, vaccine candidates by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Bharat Biotech International Ltd are currently undergoing Phase 2 clinical trials in the country, and results for these are expected to be out by early November, he added.

As vaccine trials are going on in full swing, arrangements are being made by the government for procurement, storage and distribution of the vaccine.

“We have a main expert committee for vaccines, and there are also multiple sub-committees that have been formed to look at various aspects and stages of vaccine procurement and distribution. They are currently into mapping cold storage facilities both in the government and private sector,” said Rajesh Bhushan, health secretary, Government of India.

With the onset of winter and the upcoming festival season, there is a possibility of spike in Covid-19 cases in the country, Paul said, adding that despite the current decline in infections, one has to take all necessary precautions to prevent its spread.