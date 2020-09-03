Covid-19 pandemic has not impacted our aspirations, says PM Modi at India-US summit: Top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday delivered his keynote address at the third leadership summit of the US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF).

The five-day long summit which began on August 31 is based on the theme “US-India Navigating New Challenges”.

The USISPF is a non-profit organisation that works for the partnership between India and the US.

Here are PM Modi’s top quotes from the address:

•Prime Minister Modi during his keynote address said the coronavirus pandemic has tested resilience, public health system, economic system adding that the current situation demands fresh mindset where approach to development in human centric.

•Talking on the Covid-19 situation in India, PM Modi pointed out that the country has one of the lowest deaths per million in the world and the recovery rate is steadily rising too.

•PM Modi during his address said although the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted several things but it has not impacted the aspirations and ambitions of 1.3 billion Indians. In recent months, there have been far reaching reforms. These are making business easier and red-tapism lesser, he added.

•1.3 billion Indians have embarked on one mission to make India self-reliant. ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ merges the local with the global. It ensures India’s strengths act as a global force multiplier, Modi said.

•The Prime Minister added, “For challenges in India, you have a government that believes in delivering results, for which ease of living is as important as ease of doing business. You are looking at a young country with 65% population less than 35 years old.’’

