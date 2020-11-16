Covid-19 patient alleges molestation bid at Kerala hospital

The Malabar Medical College Hospital in Kerala’s Kozhikode on Monday suspended an employee after a Covid-19 patient complained that he tried to molest her on the pretext of taking her to the duty doctor.

In her complaint the 38-year-old woman said the health worker, a class four employee, had earlier harassed her on the phone and she had warned him and informed hospital authorities about this. She alleged that on Sunday night he approached her and told her that the duty doctor wanted to meet her. She said he took her to the lift and then to a deserted floor where he tried to molest her.

She said she somehow escaped and altered doctors and other officials. She said nobody took her seriously and she later informed her relatives and filed a police complaint over the phone. But hospital authorities maintained that they have not received any complaint in this regard and suspended an official pending inquiry. Police said the employee is under observation and he will be arrested after preliminary inquiry.

The woman and her relatives accused the hospital staff of neglecting her earlier complaint that led to the midnight molestation attempt. Later Monday, workers of the Congress and BJP took out processions to the hospital seeking action against officials who ignored her complaint.

Health minister K K Shailaja’s office said strict action will be taken against the accused after inquiry. When contacted the hospital superintendent refused to comment saying a police investigation was on.

In September, a 20-year-old Covid-19 patient was allegedly raped by an ambulance driver in Pathanamthitta triggering widespread protest and indignation. The driver was arrested within hours of the crime. Police later found that the 29-year-old accused was involved in many criminal cases including a murder attempt. The case was fast-tracked for trial in a local court.

After the bizarre incident came to light, health authorities had given strict instructions that every ambulance should have more than two employees and special care should be taken if patients are women. They also sought police help to verify antecedents of all drivers. But the latest incident allegedly involving a health worker has sent another shockwave in the state.