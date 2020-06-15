Covid-19 patient from Maharashtra’s Ambernath dies, family alleges lack of communication from hospital

The son said he tried to find out about his father’s condition from hospital authorities and Ambernath Municipal Corporation (AMC), but neither responded to his queries. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

Three days after the Thane civil hospital claimed a 46-year-old Covid-19 patient from Ambernath was doing well, the hospital staff on Sunday informed the family that the patient is no more.

The family had earlier complained about no communication from the hospital regarding the patient’s condition after he was admitted on June 6.

“I received a call from the hospital on Sunday evening and they said he is no more. It was a complete shock as three days back the hospital staff had claimed that my father was doing well,” said the deceased’s 25-year-old son who lives in Shiv Nagar - a slum in Ambernath.

On Monday morning, the family left for Thane civil hospital.

“The last time I managed to inquire about my father’s health was on June 11 through the control room number of the hospital. Last two days nobody replied to my calls at the hospital,” said the son.

The family had alleged they have been unable to contact him or get any information about his condition for almost five days after he was admitted.

The son said he tried to find out about his father’s condition from hospital authorities and Ambernath Municipal Corporation (AMC), but neither responded to his queries.

The family lives at Shiv Nagar locality in Ambernath. The man worked at a salon in Ambernath, while his son works with a private company.

Thane Civil Hospital authorities said they inform the patient’s family only when there is any “major change in the patient’s condition”

A staff from the hospital, who did not wish to be named, said, ”The patient was unwell on Sunday and succumbed to death. The doctors are yet to reveal more about the death. The family has been informed to come to the hospital.”