Covid-19 patients, family must get test report: Supreme Court tells Maharashtra govt

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Maharashtra government to provide the reports of test for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) to patients and their relatives directly.

The bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan passed the order.

The direction came as part of the suo moto monitoring by the top court of facilities to Covid-19 patients.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had issued a circular on June 13 which said that the test report will not be shared by the laboratory directly with the patient.

“Laboratory will share the report with MCGM (Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai) and MCGM in return will share it with the patients,” the circular had said.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), as well as doctors, had complained against the circular, saying it is leading to delays in the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

“Because of the new rule, the patients come to know about the result of the test after three to four days, and during this time their symptoms may aggravate and may become serious,” IMA had said.