Sections
Home / India News / Covid-19 patients, family must get test report: Supreme Court tells Maharashtra govt

Covid-19 patients, family must get test report: Supreme Court tells Maharashtra govt

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had issued a circular on June 13 which said that the test report will not be shared by the laboratory directly with the patient.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 13:57 IST

By Abraham Thomas | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

supreme court of india , new delhi , 21/08/2018 , photo:pradeep gaur/mint

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Maharashtra government to provide the reports of test for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) to patients and their relatives directly.

The bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan passed the order.

The direction came as part of the suo moto monitoring by the top court of facilities to Covid-19 patients.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had issued a circular on June 13 which said that the test report will not be shared by the laboratory directly with the patient.



“Laboratory will share the report with MCGM (Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai) and MCGM in return will share it with the patients,” the circular had said.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), as well as doctors, had complained against the circular, saying it is leading to delays in the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

“Because of the new rule, the patients come to know about the result of the test after three to four days, and during this time their symptoms may aggravate and may become serious,” IMA had said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Odisha’s Covid-19 tally nears 5,000; 165 new cases reported
Jun 19, 2020 14:43 IST
Covid-19 positive Cong MLA in PPE suit votes in RS polls in Madhya Pradesh
Jun 19, 2020 14:42 IST
Bhonsle trailer: Manoj Bajpayee is fragile yet unbreakable as a retired cop
Jun 19, 2020 14:42 IST
“Homesick” hockey players leave Bengaluru SAI centre as lockdown eases
Jun 19, 2020 14:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.