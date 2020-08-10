Sections
Covid-19 patients under home isolation in Guwahati to get free pulse oximeter

The Assam government has also activated Tele Medicine service for Covid-19 patients through 104, which will be expanded to other places soon.

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 10:28 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Guwahati

A health worker examines the oxygen saturation levels of a local resident using a pulse oximeter before swab samples collection for coronavirus testing at Sukhrali Enclave near Shiv temple in Gurugram. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo )

Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday announced that the state government will provide Covid-19 patients preferring to stay in home isolation a pulse oximeter and first-line supportive medicine completely free in Guwahati.

“From tomorrow, we will provide patients preferring to stay in home isolation a pulse oximeter and first-line supportive medicine completely free in Guwahati. We have also activated Tele Medicine service for them through 104, will expand it to other places soon,” Sarma said.

He further informed that 1,123 Covid-19 cases were detected for coronavirus out of 24,492 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. With this, the total count of positive cases has surged to 58,837 including 40,591 discharged cases, 18,098 active cases and 145 deaths.



The Covid-19 positivity rate is at 4.58 per cent, he added.

