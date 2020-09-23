Sections
Home / India News / Covid-19: PM Modi chairs high-level meet with CMs of seven states

Covid-19: PM Modi chairs high-level meet with CMs of seven states

These states and the union territories are Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and Punjab.

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 19:02 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the leaders of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Punjab. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a high-level virtual meeting with chief ministers and health ministers of seven states which have reported very high number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases.

These states and the union territories are Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and Punjab.

The health ministers of these states were also present in the meeting where response to the disease and its management was discussed.

According to the Union health ministry, more than 63 per cent of the active cases of coronavirus in the country are concentrated in these seven states and union territories. They also account for 65.5 per cent of the total confirmed cases and 77 per cent of the total deaths.

Along with the other five states, Punjab and Delhi have reported an increase in the number of cases being reported recently.

The Centre has been leading the fight against Covid-19 in the country in effective collaboration and close coordination with the states. The Union government is supporting them to ramp up the healthcare and medical infrastructure.

