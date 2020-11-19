Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Covid-19 positive Ahmed Patel’s ‘heath stable now,’ says family

Covid-19 positive Ahmed Patel’s ‘heath stable now,’ says family

Several leaders, including Congress’s Rahul Gandhi, have extended their wishes for Patel’s well-being.

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 05:49 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Gurugram

Congress leader Ahmed Patel. (PTI)

The health of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a Gurugram hospital a few days ago, is significantly better, his family said on Wednesday.

“Spoke to the doctors today. He is significantly better than when he was admitted a few days ago to the ICU Medanta. He is stable. Treatment is going to take more time,” Mumtaz, Ahmed Patel’s daughter, said in a video posted by her brother Faisal Patel on Twitter.

She also asked the people to keep praying for the speedy recovery of her father. Several leaders, including Congress’s Rahul Gandhi, have extended their wishes for Patel’s well-being.

Patel, who had tested positive for Covid-19 a few weeks ago, was on November 15 admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram for further treatment.

Earlier on October 1, Ahmed Patel informed that he was tested positive for Covid-19 and urged all those who came in contact with him in past few days to undergo self-isolation.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Coronavirus in Delhi: Feluda test kit set to hit the market today
Nov 19, 2020 04:52 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Nov 19, 2020 04:55 IST
Amit Shah, JP Nadda to visit Bengal almost every month
Nov 19, 2020 02:48 IST
‘Saving the economy is equally important’: No lockdown, assures Kejriwal
Nov 19, 2020 01:13 IST

latest news

Delhiwale: Dancing in the park
Nov 19, 2020 06:00 IST
Oil pares gains as fresh Covid-19 curbs stoke demand concerns
Nov 19, 2020 05:59 IST
India, US are committed to rule of law unlike China, say US Senators
Nov 19, 2020 05:54 IST
US Navy plans to revive tactical formation focused on Indian, Pacific oceans
Nov 19, 2020 05:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.