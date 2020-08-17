Covid-19 positive cases in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram jail rise to 477

There are more than 1,000 prisoners in Thiruvananthapuram central jail and with almost half of them reporting positive, hectic efforts are on to contain its further spread. (Sonu Mehta/HT Photo used for representational purpose only)

The number of active Covid-19 prisoners in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram central jail rose to 477 on Monday with 114 more inmates testing positive for the coronavirus disease, said jail authorities. With the rise in cases, a special medical team has been deployed in the prison to tackle the situation, they added.

There are more than 1,000 prisoners in the jail and with almost half of them reporting positive, hectic efforts are on to contain its further spread, jail superintendent P Nirmalanandan said.

“We have segregated the infected and a special team is monitoring their condition. Majority of them are not showing any symptoms at all,” he said.

Another worrying point for the state is that a large number of policemen and health workers - the frontline warriors of the pandemic - are getting infected.

In Thiruvananthapuram district alone, 21 police personnel were tested positive on Monday taking the total number of infected officials to 342 across the state. As many as 31 health workers also tested positive.

Meanwhile, Kerala recorded the highest single day count of 1,725 new cases, taking the total number of infected to 46,069 including the recovered cases at 30,009 and 15,890 active cases. With 13 deaths, the toll has gone up to 170.

In view of the rising number of cases, the state has tweaked its health guidelines again, said health minister KK Shailaja.

Now, patients with serious breathing problems and other ailments will be admitted to the hospitals and rest will be quarantined in their homes and their health position will be monitored regularly, she said.