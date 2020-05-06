Covid-19 positive cases: Maharashtra likely to cross 16,000 mark today

Mumbai: Maharashtra, which reported 15,525 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases, including 984 fresh cases, till Tuesday, is likely to breach the 16,000-mark on Wednesday.

The state, which tops the list with the maximum number of Covid-19 positive cases, is likely to double its tally from 8,000 in only 10 days.

So far, Maharashtra has reported 617 Covid-19 related deaths, including 387 in Mumbai alone.

Mumbai, which is the worst-affected in the state with 9,945 Covid-19 positive cases, recorded 635 new cases on Tuesday.

Earlier on Monday, 841 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported and another 143 pending results also came positive, the state government officials said.

Besides Mumbai, Pune, Mumbai Metropolitan Region, and Pune Metropolitan Region; Aurangabad and Malegaon have also emerged as the other Covid-19 hotspots in Maharashtra.

Both Aurangabad and Malegaon have reported a spike from 159 to 337 Covid-19 positive cases and 201 to 361, respectively, over the past five days.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities ordered the closure of all non-essential goods shops, including liquor stores, because of overcrowding.

On Monday, the state government had allowed the opening of non-essential goods shops even in the city’s red zones, even though the lockdown restrictions were further extended in hotspots for another 14 days to contain the spread of Covid-19 outbreak.