Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Covid-19 positive inmates escape from temporary Pune jail

Covid-19 positive inmates escape from temporary Pune jail

The Yerawada jail’s temporary facility had 251-Covid 19 positive patients houses in a building converted into a Covid care centre.

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 15:23 IST

By Shalaka Shinde | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Pune

The inmates escaped the prison after cutting the bars of the window . (HT Photo/Representative)

Two inmates of a temporary Pune jail, believed to be Covid-19 positive, escaped the facility in the early hours of Thursday. One of them is an accused in an attempted murder case.

The two were identified as Anil Vitthal Vetal, a resident of Ganesh Nagar in Bhima Koregaon, Shirur and Vishal Ramdhan Kharat, a resident of Nigdi area of Pune. They ran away from the prison facility around 1am.

As of Wednesday midnight, the Yerawada jail temporary facility had 251-Covid 19 positive patients, housed in a building converted into a Covid care center.

While Kharat was in judicial custody in an attempted murder case registered in Shirur, Vetal was in judicial custody in an assault and robbery case registered in Pimpri Chinchwad, according to the police.



Also Read: Man kills wife over suspected infidelity in Pune

The two were lodged in a room on the first floor of a building in the campus in Yerawada where the facility is situated.

“They were in a room in the Covid care center for the temporary prison. They cut open the grill bars on the window. The inmates who test positive at the central jail as well as the temporary facility are treated there. There were a total of 20 patients in that room,” said Police inspector (crime) Ajay Waghmare of Yerawada police station.

Also Read: Pune district reports 5,092 fresh Covid-19 positive cases, 68 deaths on Wednesday

A case in the matter was registered at Yerawada police station.

Earlier, too, five inmates had escaped the facility by cutting the bars of the windows.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India, Japan sign key pact for reciprocal provision of supplies, services between defence forces
Sep 10, 2020 15:43 IST
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
Sep 10, 2020 14:42 IST
Serum Institute pauses Covishield vaccine trials in India
Sep 10, 2020 15:52 IST
Rafale jets inducted into IAF, will be part of ‘Golden Arrows’ squadron
Sep 10, 2020 15:45 IST

latest news

Don’t solve SSR case over What’sapp: Sumeet Vyas
Sep 10, 2020 15:50 IST
Covid-19’s shadow over Durga puja in Odisha, govt says no public celebration
Sep 10, 2020 15:43 IST
IPL 2020: Shah Rukh Khan shares special message for KKR fans
Sep 10, 2020 15:45 IST
Serum Institute pauses Covishield vaccine trials in India
Sep 10, 2020 15:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.