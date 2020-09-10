Covid-19 positive inmates escape from temporary Pune jail

The inmates escaped the prison after cutting the bars of the window . (HT Photo/Representative)

Two inmates of a temporary Pune jail, believed to be Covid-19 positive, escaped the facility in the early hours of Thursday. One of them is an accused in an attempted murder case.

The two were identified as Anil Vitthal Vetal, a resident of Ganesh Nagar in Bhima Koregaon, Shirur and Vishal Ramdhan Kharat, a resident of Nigdi area of Pune. They ran away from the prison facility around 1am.

As of Wednesday midnight, the Yerawada jail temporary facility had 251-Covid 19 positive patients, housed in a building converted into a Covid care center.

While Kharat was in judicial custody in an attempted murder case registered in Shirur, Vetal was in judicial custody in an assault and robbery case registered in Pimpri Chinchwad, according to the police.

The two were lodged in a room on the first floor of a building in the campus in Yerawada where the facility is situated.

“They were in a room in the Covid care center for the temporary prison. They cut open the grill bars on the window. The inmates who test positive at the central jail as well as the temporary facility are treated there. There were a total of 20 patients in that room,” said Police inspector (crime) Ajay Waghmare of Yerawada police station.

A case in the matter was registered at Yerawada police station.

Earlier, too, five inmates had escaped the facility by cutting the bars of the windows.