Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Covid-19 positive Manish Sisodia has dengue, blood platelets falling: Delhi hospital

Covid-19 positive Manish Sisodia has dengue, blood platelets falling: Delhi hospital

Sisodia was admitted to the state-run LNJP hospital on Wednesday. The hospital also said that he was admitted after he complained of fever and low oxygen levels.

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 21:27 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who is undergoing Covid-19 treatment in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) , is suffering from Dengue,his office said in a statement on Thursday.

“His blood platelets are also falling,” it also said.

Sisodia was admitted to the state-run LNJP hospital on Wednesday. The hospital also said that he was admitted after he complained of fever and low oxygen levels.

He is now being shifted to Max Hospital, Saket from LNJP Hospital, the office also said.



The deputy chief minister is Covid-19 positive. He was under home-isolation since September 14, when he tested positive for the viral disease.

He is the second minister in the Arvind Kejriwal-led cabinet to have tested positive for Covid-19.

In June, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain was hospitalised after he tested positive for Covid-19. He was discharged from the hospital on June 26 after being treated for 12 days.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 infections surged to 2,60,623 after registering 3,834 new Covid-19 cases in a day, as per the figures published by the state health department on Thursday. While 36 fresh fatalities took the death toll to 5,123.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India underlines stability on ground ahead of fresh round of talks with China
Sep 24, 2020 21:24 IST
Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen
Sep 24, 2020 20:17 IST
Bank recovery agent arrested by NIA for Bengaluru riots after raids in 30 places
Sep 24, 2020 21:34 IST
Covid-19 positive Manish Sisodia has dengue, blood platelets falling: Delhi hospital
Sep 24, 2020 21:27 IST

latest news

CBI raids 3 in 2019 Vellore Lok Sabha cash-for-vote case
Sep 24, 2020 21:30 IST
IPL 2020: KXIP Vs RCB- KXIP innings, death overs highlights
Sep 24, 2020 21:27 IST
India underlines stability on ground ahead of fresh round of talks with China
Sep 24, 2020 21:24 IST
Jumbo hospital once again in focus as patient goes ‘missing’
Sep 24, 2020 21:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.