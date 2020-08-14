Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Covid-19 positive Union minister Naik shifted to hospital

Covid-19 positive Union minister Naik shifted to hospital

Shripad Naik tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday along with his wife and since then they were under home isolation.

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 15:54 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar,

Union AYUSH minister Shripad Naik. (PTI)

Union AYUSH minister Shripad Naik, who was under home isolation after testing positive for Covid-19, has been shifted to a private hospital here, his family said on Friday.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

The 67-year-old BJP MP from North Goa was shifted to the hospital on Thursday night. He had tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday along with his wife and since then they were under home isolation.

He complained of fever after which he was taken to the hospital on Thursday night. His fever has subsided now, Naiks elder son, Sidhesh, told PTI.

He said his mother has also been hospitalised and she is under medical observation.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Osmotic therapy device for spinal cord injuries found
Aug 14, 2020 16:33 IST
Tripura officer selects I-Day performers online to avoid overcrowding during Covid-19
Aug 14, 2020 16:31 IST
Lahiri one-under in first round at Wyndham, Atwal yet to finish
Aug 14, 2020 16:23 IST
Darshan on the wheels: Amid COVID-19, Kolkata offers drive-in Durga Puja
Aug 14, 2020 16:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.