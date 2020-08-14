Covid-19 positive Union minister Naik shifted to hospital

Union AYUSH minister Shripad Naik, who was under home isolation after testing positive for Covid-19, has been shifted to a private hospital here, his family said on Friday.

The 67-year-old BJP MP from North Goa was shifted to the hospital on Thursday night. He had tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday along with his wife and since then they were under home isolation.

He complained of fever after which he was taken to the hospital on Thursday night. His fever has subsided now, Naiks elder son, Sidhesh, told PTI.

He said his mother has also been hospitalised and she is under medical observation.