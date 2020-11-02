Sections
Covid-19: Gujarat govt raises wedding guests limit to 200, protocol relaxed

Covid-19: Gujarat govt raises wedding guests limit to 200, protocol relaxed

As per the Gujarat government release the upper limit for guests at functions held in closed spaces like halls will be 50 per cent of capacity.

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 20:13 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma, Ahmedabad

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani eased the Covid-19 restrictions on wedding functions which will be applicable from November 3. (ANI file photo)

The Gujarat government on Monday eased a Covid-19 restriction related to wedding functions in open spaces and allowed 200 guests in place of the earlier limit of 100, officials said.

A Gujarat government release said the decision was taken by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and will be applicable from November 3.

It said guests must wear masks and follow all norms, including social distancing, in place to contain the Covid-19 outbreak while attending such gatherings.

The upper limit for guests at functions held in closed spaces like halls will be 50 per cent of capacity, the release said.

