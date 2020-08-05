Sections
Home / India News / Covid-19 protocols in place as Ayodhya gears up for grand Ram Temple ceremony

PM Modi will perform ‘pooja’ at Hanuman Garhi and Shree Ramlala Virajman before performing ‘bhoomi poojan’ of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) had informed on Tuesday.

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 09:00 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Ayodhya

A large 'Khadau' (wooden slippers), bow and arrow, and palanquin put on display at Naya Ghat on the eve of the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Tuesday. (PTI Photo )

The Saryu Ghat was seen decorated ahead of the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday.

In wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, sanitisation work was also done at the Hanuman Garhi temple in the morning ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit. Strict security and Covid-19 protocols will be followed at the temple.

PM Modi will perform ‘pooja’ at Hanuman Garhi and Shree Ramlala Virajman before performing ‘bhoomi poojan’ of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) had informed on Tuesday.

He will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone and also release a commemorative postage stamp on ‘Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir’.



Invitations have been sent to 175 people, including 135 saints of 35 religious organisations to attend the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Ram temple.

