Covid-19: Pune district records 100th death

Updated: May 02, 2020 11:28 IST

By Steffy Thevar,

Pune: Maharashtra’s Pune district recorded its 100th coronavirus disease (Covid-19) related death after a 68-year-old man died early Saturday morning. The district also reported 13 new Covid-19 positive cases and the overall tally stood at 1,828 till 10 am on Saturday.

On April 21, the 68-year-old man showed symptoms of Covid-19 and was admitted to Pune’s Sassoon General Hospital on April 24. He tested Covid-19 positive on the same day, and died on Saturday at around 2am from acute respiratory failure.

Of the 100 Covid-19 Covid-19 related deaths reported from Pune district, 62 occurred at Sassoon General Hospital, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (4), Aundh Government Hospital (5) and the rest at Dr. Naidu Hospital and other private hospitals under the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) jurisdiction.

