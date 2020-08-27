Sections
Covid-19: Punjab imposes lockdown from 7pm to 5am on all days to curb spread

The total number of cases in the state reached 46,090 on Thursday, according to the state health ministry. While the number of people succumbing to the disease stood at 1,219.

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 20:49 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a swab sample from a woman for Covid-19 testing at CHC Model Town in Patiala, Punjab. (HT photo)

In view of the rising Covid-19 cases, Punjab government on Thursday imposed lockdown in the state. The lockdown will stay in effect from 7pm to 5am on all days.

The latest development comes as Punjab is witnessing a surge in the Covid-19 infections. With 1,746 fresh cases in Thursday, Punjab’s Covid-19 tally reached 47,836, according to the figures by state government. While the number of people succumbing to the disease stood at 1,256.

Meanwhile, state chief minister Amarinder Singh appealed to all other legislators who had come in contact with Covid-19 positive MLAs to avoid attending the one-day Vidhan Sabha session on Friday.

As of today, 29 MLAs have been tested positive for Covid-19.



Meanwhile, to curb the Covid-19 spread, state chief minister also directed Director General of Police to strictly enforce the closure of liquor shops in the state by 6.30 pm, as per the existing guidelines.

In a virtual meeting on Wednesday with other state CMs and Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Singh also said that Punjab may see a peak in mid-September.

