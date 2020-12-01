Sections
Covid-19: Rajasthan’s most cases, deaths reported from Jaipur

Jaipur reported 745 new cases followed by 475 in Jodhpur, 190 in Kota, 97 in Tonk, 90 each in Alwar, Nagaur and Bharatpur

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 10:20 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer, Hindustan Times Jaipur

A medic collects swab sample for coronavirus testing, at Jaipur’s Kanwatiya Hospital. (File photo)

Rajasthan reported 20 deaths and 2,677 Covid-19 cases that took the state’s tally of infections to 268,063 on Monday. It has so far reported 2,312 fatalities and has 28,653 active cases.

Jaipur reported 745 new cases followed by 475 in Jodhpur, 190 in Kota, 97 in Tonk, 90 each in Alwar, Nagaur and Bharatpur.

Also read | Centre’s new Covid-19 guidelines come into effect today: Here’s what’s allowed, what isn’t

Rajasthan has imposed night curfews in 13 districts and lockdown in containment areas to tackle the growing infections. It has recorded over 30,000 cases in the last 10 days.

