Covid-19: Rajasthan to impose lockdown in containment zones, night curfew in 13 districts

In view of the increasing cases of Covid-19 in Rajasthan, the Rajasthan government has decided to impose lockdown in containment zones, and night curfew in 13 districts. Also, schools and colleges will remain closed till December 31.

The government issued guidelines for surveillance, containment and caution for the period of December 1 to December 31. “Rajasthan is at a critical juncture in its fight against Covid-19. Over the past few weeks, the number of new cases has been rising. The confluence of certain factors such as recent festival season, onset of winter and laxity in observance of Covid-19 guidelines pose the risk of the situation aggravating, thus putting a strain on the health infrastructure,” said Abhay Kumar, principal secretary, home, issuing the guidelines.

Taking into account the prevailing situation in the state, lockdown will be enforced in the containment zones till December 31. “Effective demarcation of containment zones in vulnerable and high incidence area is key to break the chain of transmission controlling the virus. The zones will be demarcated by the collectors following the guidelines issued by the Centre. Only essential services will be allowed in these areas and intensive house-to-house surveillance be conducted.”

The state government has increased the number of districts where night curfew will be imposed from 8 to 13 – Kota, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Nagaur, Pali, Tonk, Sikara and Ganganagar. However, it will not be applicable on factories with production of continuous nature and night shift, IT companies, chemist shops, marriage halls etc.

In areas outside containment zones, schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutes will remain close till December 31. Also, cinema halls, theatres, entertainment parks, social or religious, or any large congregation is not permitted.

“Every citizen should maintain due caution and strictly follow the prescribed containment strategy, focused on surveillance, containment and strict observance of the guidelines,” said Kumar.

Rajasthan has recorded over 265,000 Covid-19 cases and 2,292 deaths. Currently, the numbers of active cases is 28,758.