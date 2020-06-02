Covid-19 reaches Delhi LG Anil Baijal’s office, 13 test positive

Sections
Updated: Jun 02, 2020 15:52 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo: Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal. (PTI)

At least 13 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s office in the national capital, Baijal’s office stated on Tuesday.

According to reports, the first case came from the extended branch of the Lieutenant Governor’s office following which 13 people were found positive for coronavirus.

This comes just a day after a NITI Aayog official in Delhi tested positive for Covid-19. The third floor of the NITI Aayog office in Delhi was sealed for sanitisation work on Monday.



Earlier this week, at least two officials working with the External Affairs Ministry tested positive for coronavirus.



One person who tested positive worked as a consultant in the ministry’s Central Europe (CE) division in New Delhi, while the other worked as a legal officer in the law division, news agency Reuters reported.

This comes when the Covid-19 tally in the national capital has crossed the 20,000-mark.

